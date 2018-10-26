Midland operation lead to 4 women arrested for prostitution

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - A recent operation in Midland uncovered suspects accused of asking for money in exchange for sexual acts.
Four women were arrested between October 17 and October 20th in Midland.
Aliyah Howard, Lawron Colson, Megan Banks, and Rebekah Benton are all facing misdemeanor charges of prostitution.
According to their affidavits, undercover agents responded to their online ads.
After determining a price for the sexual acts., they then agreed to meet the undercover agent in the 2400 block of South Loop 250 West near the old DPS building.
When the women showed up they were arrested and taken to jail.
Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.