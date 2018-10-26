MCH Stroke Support Group to host ‘Pamper-Me Potluck’

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - Medical Center Hospital’s Stroke Support Group will be hosting the annual “Pamper-Me Potluck.”
Guests can bring their family and a covered dish to receive helpful information, pampering and more.
The event will provide ham, turkey and pies, but they encourage people to bring side dishes.
Odessa College will be there to pamper guests with a massage and manicure/hand massage.
Live music will be provided by the Heart of Music Collective and a string trio.
Other groups that will be present are Maximus Health and Permian Basin Rehab Center.
The event will be from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 10 at the Center for Health and Wellness, 8050 E. Hwy 191.
Volunteers for the event are always needed. For more information, please call Karry Morris at 432-640-2740.
