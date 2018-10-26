Looking for a McRib? McDonalds will tell you where to find one

(KWES) - McDonalds has announced that the McRib will be back on October 29.
But since each store can decide whether or not to carry the McRib, the sandwich can be hard to find. So how can you find out whether or not your local store carries the sought-after sandwich?
Enter the McDonalds Finder app.
This app is an official app for the chain restaurant to help consumers spot their favorite limited-edition items. Right now the app is in a “McRib Season Edition” making it perfect for those seeking the elusive meal.
If you aren’t interested in downloading the app there is also a fan-made McRib Locator website where people can report sightings of the item.
Although the item doesn’t officially return until October 29, some restaurants are reportedly already serving it.
According to the app however, the closest McRibs to our area at this time are in Lubbock and Carlsbad.
