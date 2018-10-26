Junior League of Midland holding Next to New Rummage Sale

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - The Junior League of Midland is holding a Next to New Rummage Sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on October 27.
The sale is a shopping bonanza where a variety of new and gently used merchandise will be available for purchase at bargain prices. These items are donated by local businesses, the community and Junior League members.
Funds from the sale will support the Junior League’s programs which benefit children in the community.
Admission to the sale is free.
Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.