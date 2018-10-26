Flash floods kill 6 in southern Russia; 1 person missing

In this video grab provided by the Ministry of Emergency Situations press service on Thursday, Oct. 25, 2028, an Emergency Situations Ministry employee works at the place after a section of a bridge collapse near Tuapse, Krasnodar region, south Russia. The Russian Investigative Committee said in a statement on Friday that at least six people died in Russia's Krasnodar region when torrential rains and flash floods hit the area on Wednesday. (Russia Emergency Situations Ministry press service via AP) (TEL)