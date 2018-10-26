Ellen Noel Art Museum hosts Altered Book Workshop

Ellen Noel Art Museum hosts Altered Book Workshop
(Source: Ellen Noel Art Museum)
By Kirsten Geddes | October 26, 2018 at 5:29 AM CDT - Updated October 26 at 5:29 AM

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - If you have a love for one-of-a-kind journals, this workshop is for you.

The Ellen Noel Art Museum is holding an Altered Book workshop from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. on October 27.

Attendees will be able to create a unique journal by using collage techniques along with old books, unusual papers and more.

The class is for those 18 and up only. Cost is $30 and includes basic supplies but participants are encouraged to bring personal papers and items to use.

You can register for the event in person or by calling 432-550-9696.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.