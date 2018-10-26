Ector Co. holding public job fair

ECTOR COUNTY, TX (KWES) - Ector County will be holding a public job fair from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on October 30.
The job fair will take place in Building A of the Ector County Coliseum.
According to the County there are over 70 vacancies with positions including clerical positions, plumbers, nurses and more.
Attendees will be able to meet elected officials and departments heads. Veterans will also be able to receive assistance thanks to a representative from the Texas Veterans' Commission.
Come ready to talk to the departments and fill out applications.
