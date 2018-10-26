City of Midland to offer $4,500 builder incentive

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - The City of Midland is looking to expand a builder incentive offering up to $4,500 back to builders.
This incentive has normally only been offered to non-profits, but it may be helpful in the midst of the housing crises.
Builders were able to sit and listen to tips and ways to help the permit process go by faster at the Midland College Business and Economic Development.
“Help them with any red tape that may offer when trying to build a house because they can build a house in an infield lot a vacant lot within the city that has infrastructure then that mean that house can be built more affordability than a new house in a new development,” John Love, District 2 city of Midland, said.
They want builders who can build multiple housing units where there already are water and sewer lines.
“Right now, we have major builders building large developments," Love said. “Unfortunately, if you do that you have to put in new infrastructure (and) putting in new infrastructure adds to the cost of the house.”
Another meeting will take place at the Midland College Business and Economic Development Center, but no date has been set.
Midland County is also potentially looking into doing something similar.
