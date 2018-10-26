B-1 Bomber spotted out of hangar, hoping to return to Abilene

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - A military B-1 bomber that made an emergency landing at the Midland airport back in May was spotted out of its hangar on Friday.
The jet was conducting tests and crew were hopeful it will be able to take off soon.
The plane was originally from Dyess Air Force Base in Abilene. It has remained at the Midland International Air and Space Port since the engine flamed out on May 1.
To read our previous story on this incident you can click here.
Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.