Anadarko, Wish for Wheels give brand new bikes to every second-grader at Midland elementary school

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Anadarko employees spent their Thursday building bikes in the West Claydesta parking lot to be given away at De Zavala Elementary.
“Wish for Wheels was started by a bunch of bike people, and so we were worried that we’re losing generations of cyclists because a lot of kids, especially the underserved kids are getting bikes and helmets," said Chris Webster, supreme event commander. “All of our events start with a team building activity so earlier today we had teams where one person was blindfolded and they were assembling the bikes and they were guided by there fellow employees.”
“We think it’s a great thing to provide service to the community and more importantly, it’s for kids and we love kids, most of have kids and we feel that we’re very blessed. So, we want to give back to the community.” “I have five kids so yes, I have built many bikes,” said Brad Butler, Anadarko facility engineer manger.
