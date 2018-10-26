Afternoon forecast from Forecaster, Chris Sullivan

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Good afternoon. More sunshine today has led to a real nice warm up across West Texas and Southeast New Mexico! There is a very slight chance for a shower or weak storm across the mountains and Big Bend area early this evening. Mostly clear and mild weather will be in store for Friday night football games. More warmth and sunshine will be heading our way this weekend and early next week. High temperatures will top out in the upper 70s to low 80s during this time. Our next weather system could give us a cool down and slight rain chance around Halloween. We will continue to watch the latest.