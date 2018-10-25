Study reveals each state’s most Googled Halloween question

(KWES) - Have a Halloween question? You might not be the only one based on the results of CenturyLinkQuote’s newest study.
The study used Google Trends to examine the top searches near the holiday and figure out what each state is looking for.
Arkansas, Iowa, Missouri, Tennessee and Vermont all searched for “What is Halloween?” the most out of the states, while Georgia, Ohio and Virginia were worried about whether or not Halloween was actually satanic.
Texas, along with states like Florida and New York, searched for Halloween parties the most.
Another popular topic was Halloween makeup, with the subject coming in top om Utah, Arizona, New Mexico and three other states.
Pumpkin carving ideas, couples costumes and sugar-free candy were also popular search terms for some states.
To see the full study you can click here.
