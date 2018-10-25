Stanton High School head football coach resigns

STANTON, TX (KWES) - Stanton High School head football coach and athletic director, Jerry Burkhart, resigned officially October 24.
According to superintendent Merl Brandon, Burkhart resigned due to family reasons.
This was Burkhart’s first year coaching at Stanton. He spent the last 15 seasons at Richland Springs, finishing there with a 192-10 record and eight state titles.
Stanton ISD has named their current defensive coordinator as the interim AD/head football coach.
