Residents react as rain worsens potholes, driving conditions

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Potholes in Midland County are not a secret, nor something new but they are continuously becoming very annoying.
Add the non-stop rain and it becomes even more difficult to see the pothole. Before you know it, your vehicle is dipping and banging into a hole.
“Well I normally drive an 18-wheeler and just driving through these pot holes, it’s just horrible. You can break an axel, you can lose a tire. You know, its worthless driving here, trying to drive on these roads with this rain and stuff, and you can’t even see those potholes it’s pretty bad,” said Javier Ortiz, resident.
“It is horrible especially when it is raining you can’t see where they are it felt like we lost our transmission coming in here. It seems like with all the taxes we pay we would have better roads,” said Brian Thompson, resident.
Midland County officials are aware of the problems on the roadways, but they say the rain is a big problem causing a lot of the delay.
"The rain just intensives the problems that we have. We do put at least two crews out on potholes after it rains. This has been a problematic time because the ground had not dried out prior too or since this other rain started, so we will be hitting it hard in of this week and next week,” said Robin Donnelly, Midland County commissioner Precinct 2.
Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.