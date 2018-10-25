Parks Legado in Odessa announces new Grub Burger Bar for 2019

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - Grub Burger Bar is coming to Parks Legado Town Center in 2019.
The new restaurant will include a dining room, patio, full bar and polished aesthetic.
Customers will be able to participate in the “Grub Gives Back” program launching after the store opens.
“After four great years in Midland, we are excited to be expanding in West Texas," said Ronan McCaffrey, Grub’s North Texas Market Partner. “Odessa is a special community to us, and we look forward to plugging in and getting involved."
There is no official opening date yet but Odessa can expect to sink its teeth in to the new restaurant sometime in 2019.
Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.