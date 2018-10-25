O’Rourke Petroleum expands operations to Midland-Odessa

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - O’Rourke Petroleum has added a location in Odessa which includes 15 dedicated delivery assets and approximately 10,000 square feet of warehouse and lubricant storage area.
O’Rourke Petroleum will provide the products and services they offer their customer base out of their corporate headquarters in Houston.
O’Rourke Petroleum is an award winning Shell Alliance Distributor and has been a recognized Shell Distributor since 1998.
“The new service area and dedicated delivery trucks will allow us to serve our customers with more immediacy and reliability” said Alan Cain, Vice President of Business Development. “We are excited to bring O’Rourke to West Texas as it shows our continued commitment to our customers.”
