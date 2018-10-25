One dead after being struck by car in Midland

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - One person is dead following an accident on West Wadley in Midland.
Officers responded to an accident at approximately 2:15 a.m. on Thursday.
Investigation revealed James Ryan Gonzalez. 32, begun traveling westbound on Wadley after leaving a parking lot. The red 2013 Ford Mustang then lost control and struck the south curb, leaving the Mustang facing westbound in the eastbound lanes.
Gonzalez exited his vehicle and attempted to push it from the roadway when a black 2007 Ford F-150 traveling eastbound struck the Mustang. This vehicle was driven by Alejandro Adames Gaona, 24.
One of these vehicles struck Gonzalez, who was transported to Midland Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced deceased/
Gaona fled the crash but was later located by officers at his residence.
Investigators believe both Goana and Gonzalez were intoxicated at the time of the incident.
Gaona has been arrested for accident causing death and DWI. The investigation is still ongoing.
