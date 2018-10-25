Morning Weather Forecast from Meteorologist, Anthony Franze

We’re starting off this morning with low clouds, fog, and mist. Be careful on your Thursday morning commute, especially if you run into some reduced visibility. It’s a little chilly as well, as temperatures sit in the upper 40s and lower 50s. We will start to see clouds clear up heading into the afternoon as temperatures warm into the upper 60s and low 70s. It should be a beautiful day across West Texas!
The nice weather won't stop there. As high pressure builds in from the west, that is going to make for sunny and warm weather to continue through the weekend. High temperatures Saturday will be in the upper 70s and possibly lower 80s. A weak cold front will move through Sunday night, but rain chances with this front will stay very low as temps only drop a few degrees.
Dry weather continues into early next week as highs stay in the 70s. Our next chance of rain will occur on Halloween as a possible cold front sweeps through the area. A lot could change with that since we are six days out, but we will keep you posted with the latest updates.
Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.