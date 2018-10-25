Mid-Cities Serves plans 28 projects in one day to improve community

MIDLAND-ODESSA, TX (KWES) - Mid-Cities Serves, a church-wide day of serving the Midland/Odessa area, will host 28 projects Saturday to improve the community starting at 9 a.m.
Mid-Cities Community church is partnering with several organizations to help make a difference with 700 people volunteering.
Volunteers will build wheelchair ramps, clean yards, and even build homes.
Midland Projects:
A rally will be held at the Midland College Parking Lot to start the event.
- Rusk Elementary
- Lee High School
- Scharbauer
- Manor Park Nursing Home
- Hogan Park Nursing Home
- West Texas Food Bank
- Hospice of Midland
- China Aid
- Apostle’s Build
- Keep Midland Beautiful (Hogan Park)
- Midland Fair Havens
- Breaking Bread Soup Kitchen
- Midland Soup Kitchen
- Boys and Girls Club
Odessa Projects
A rally will be held at the Odessa College Parking Lot before the event.
- Meals on Wheels Facility
- Jesus House (Entire UTPB baseball team will be at this project)
- Keep Odessa Beautiful (McKinney Park)
- West Texas Food Bank
- Odessa College
- Hays Elementary
- Ector Middle School
- Deering Nursing Home
- Focus Care Nursing Home
- Mission Messiah
