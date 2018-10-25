Mid-Cities Serves plans 28 projects in one day to improve community

700 volunteers gather across Midland and Odessa to serve

By Victor Blanco | October 24, 2018 at 8:02 PM CDT - Updated October 25 at 9:30 AM

MIDLAND-ODESSA, TX (KWES) - Mid-Cities Serves, a church-wide day of serving the Midland/Odessa area, will host 28 projects Saturday to improve the community starting at 9 a.m.

Mid-Cities Community church is partnering with several organizations to help make a difference with 700 people volunteering.

Volunteers will build wheelchair ramps, clean yards, and even build homes.

Midland Projects:

A rally will be held at the Midland College Parking Lot to start the event.

  • Rusk Elementary
  • Lee High School 
  • Scharbauer
  • Manor Park Nursing Home
  • Hogan Park Nursing Home 
  • West Texas Food Bank
  • Hospice of Midland
  • China Aid
  • Apostle’s Build
  • Keep Midland Beautiful (Hogan Park)
  • Midland Fair Havens
  • Breaking Bread Soup Kitchen
  • Midland Soup Kitchen
  • Boys and Girls Club

Odessa Projects

A rally will be held at the Odessa College Parking Lot before the event.

  • Meals on Wheels Facility
  • Jesus House (Entire UTPB baseball team will be at this project)
  • Keep Odessa Beautiful (McKinney Park)
  • West Texas Food Bank
  • Odessa College
  • Hays Elementary 
  • Ector Middle School
  • Deering Nursing Home
  • Focus Care Nursing Home
  • Mission Messiah

