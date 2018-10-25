Local motorcycle club president sentenced to 12 years for aggravated assault

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - A Midland jury convicted a president of a local motorcycle gang to 12 years in jail for the aggravated assault of his wife.
The jury convicted Juan Manuel Aguilar, Jr. on October 24 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
According to the trial, on August 4, 2017 Aguilar pointed a gun near his wife’s face. However she moved her arms and knocked the gun out of the way, meaning when he pulled the trigger the bullet was discharged into the ceiling.
She then fled to the front desk of the hotel they were staying in and got an employee to dial 911.
Aguilar was at the time the president of the regional chapter of the Kinfolk Outlaw Motorcycle Gang.
He was found guilty following two hours of deliberation and sentenced to 12 years in jail with a $5,000 fine.
Ed Shelby represented the defendant. Assistant District Attorneys Rebecca Patterson Linehan and Ada Nwaneri tried the case.
