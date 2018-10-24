6 lbs. of liquid heroin found in shampoo bottles at Cincinnati consignment facility

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers intercepted a shipment containing nearly 6 lbs. of liquid heroin at an area express consignment facility Oct. 11.
Four shampoo bottles of liquid cocaine were headed to West Virginia, Pennsylvania, and New York, authorities said. The shipment originated in Morelos, Mexico and was destined to a private residence in Bronx, New York.
After opening the package, which was manifested as “massage oil," officers discovered six shampoo bottles containing a dark brown liquid. Officers tested the liquid, which turned out to be heroin.
The same day, officers found four shipments of cocaine, each weighing over 4 lbs., arriving from various Central American countries and destined to individuals in West Virginia, Pennsylvania, and New York.
“These types of seizures exemplify our officers’ dedication to the CBP mission of intercepting dangerous and illegal narcotics,” Joshua Shorr, Cincinnati Port Director, said. “I commend our officers and specialists for the work they do every day to make our communities safer.”
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.