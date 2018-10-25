Houston woman dead following 3-vehicle accident in Gaines Co.

GAINES COUNTY, TX (KWES) - One woman is dead following a three-vehicle accident that occurred 10 miles south of Seminole at 6 a.m. on October 23.
Kellie McEvoy, 39, was driving a 2018 Kia Sportage north on FM 1788. She attempted to pass a 2016 Freightliner truck tractor towing a semi-trailer also traveling north on 1788.
A third vehicle, a 2015 Ford F-150, was traveling south on on 1788. As McEvoy attempted to pass the truck tractor her vehicle entered the southbound lane and collided with the F-150.
The driver and two passengers of the truck tractor and the driver of the F-150 were all transported to Seminole Memorial Hospital with non-incapacitating injuries. McEvoy was also transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.
DPS did note the road conditions were wet and the weather condition was foggy at the time of the accident.
