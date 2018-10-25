Evening forecast from Forecaster, Chris Sullivan

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -Good evening. What a turnaround from yesterday! More breaks in the clouds and sunshine has allowed temperatures to warm into the 60s and 70s this afternoon. Cool weather will be in store tonight. Patchy fog may develop again Friday morning. Warmer and mostly sunny weather will be in store Friday afternoon with highs in the mid 70s. A stray shower or storm is possible across the mountains and Big Bend area. Most areas should stay dry. Warm and sunny weather will continue this weekend with highs in the upper 70s to near 80.