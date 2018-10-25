Chevron, Kent Kwik Representatives visit G.E. Buddy West Elementary School with STEM school supplies

By Victor Blanco | October 24, 2018 at 8:09 PM CDT - Updated October 24 at 8:58 PM

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - G.E. Buddy West Elementary School received a special delivery of STEM equipment made possible by Chevron’s Fuel Your School program.

The students and their teacher, Mrs. Farrell received tablets to encourage them to dream big and pursue STEM education.

Also in attendance was Gisela Davila, principal for G.E. Buddy West Elementary School and representatives from Chevron and Kent Kwik.

Fuel Your School helps make funding available for Midland and Ector counties teachers who submitted a classroom project request on DonorsChoose.org.

During October, Chevron will donate $1, up to $200,000 per every 8 gallons or more fill up at a participating Chevron or Texaco location to help support public education at schools in Midland and Ector counties.

