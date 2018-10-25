Alternative MC hosts annual Ride Free of Abuse

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Bikers will be hitting the roads to raise awareness about domestic abuse during Alternative Motorcycle Club’s annual Ride Free Of Abuse Saturday.
Those interested can join several bikers as they ride from the Legacy Harley Davidson and end at the Mister Vape in Midland.
Alternative MC, a clean and sober club, is giving all of the money raised to a local family that suffered from domestic abuse.
“We had a friend last year die due to domestic violence, so the club chipped in to try to do something for the family," said Jimmie Lee, Alternative MC. "It was such a success we went ahead and decided to do that every year through the individual of last year, that’s when we discovered that alcoholism and drug abuse is one of the predominant factors in domestic abuse.”
