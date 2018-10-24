UTPB, Texas Tech announce partnership to support health care needs in West Texas

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - The University of Texas of the Permian Basin and Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center announced a new partnership designed to provide greater opportunity for students in the Permian Basin and fill a crucial gap in the work force Tuesday afternoon.
The agreement allows students interested in the field of healthcare administration to complete both their MBA from UTPB and their Graduate Certificate in Health Systems Policy and Management from TTUHSC with relatively few added credits and in an accelerated 8-week online format.
“Creating partnerships like these are vital to propel the Permian Basin forward,” UTPB President Dr. Sandra Woodley said. “We know that the healthcare system is in need of workers who can provide critical care to patients. This collaborative effort benefits students and our entire community.”
Dr. Lori Rice-Spearman, dean of the School of Health Professions says the agreement is coming at the perfect time.
"The Permian Basin is impacted by substantial growth in the oil field and is in need of support services to include health services managers," Dr. Rice-Spearman said. "This program expands the ability to support the growing infrastructure needed in Midland/Odessa and in West Texas."
