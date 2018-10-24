Toy dinosaur left at Amarillo Public Library eats candy, loves reading

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Amarillo Public Library has been documenting the adventures of a reptilian visitor on their Facebook page.
After a toy dinosaur was left at the library on Tuesday, photos surfaced on their Facebook showing him taking over the complex.
Apparently, he started with the candy supply and a water glass.
The library said he isn’t so bad though, considering his love of reading and corny jokes.
He even wrote workers a note!
No word on whether the bookworm dino is planning on taking on a full-time gig as the library’s official mascot.
