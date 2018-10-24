Study reveals most popular spooky children’s movies

(KWES) - Halloween is upon us, and with this season comes spooky movies for all ages. But what are the most popular movies for children?
According to a study performed by Frontier, the most popular Halloween film for children is “Ghostbusters”. The movie came out on top in ten states including Minnesota, New Jersey and, appropriately enough New York.
Coming in second is the Disney film “Coco”, while “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and “Scooby Doo” tied for third place.
The favorite movie for Texas is “Hotel Transylvania”, which only won out in one other state-Hawaii.
Other popular films include “ET”, “Coraline”, “Beetlejuice” and “Frankenweenie”.
To read the full study you can click here.
