OPD arrest 3 in connection with narcotics, stolen firearm investigation

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - Odessa police have arrested three people in connection to an investigation concerning a stolen firearm and possession of narcotics.
Jason Lewis Fazenbaker, 34, Joshua Wayne Bryan, 29, and Alexandira Marquel Cano, 24 were arrested just after 9 a.m. on October 20.
All three were charged with theft of a firearm. Fazenbaker and Brayn were also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Additionally, Bryan and Cano were charged with possession of methamphetamine and Bryan was charged with using false identification.
Officers initially saw a white Ford Expedition driving south on the 500 block of North Grant. After checking the license plate officers discovered the vehicle had no insurance and its registration was expired.
Investigators then conducted a traffic stop where they discovered the three suspects were in possession of a Glock 9mm handgun which had been stolen from Santa Anna, Texas. Bryan had also previously lied about his name.
Both Bryan and Cano were found to be in possession of methamphetamine.
As a resulte of the investigation all three subjects were arrested and charged accordingly.
