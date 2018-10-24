Morning Forecast from Meteorologist, Anthony Franze

You're going to want the rain gear as you head out the door this morning. Light to moderate steady rainfall is occurring and will continue through much of the morning as temperatures are in the upper 40s and low 50s. Some minor flooding will be possible, but major flooding is not expected. Even so, take it slow on your morning commute because there is sure to be ponding on the roadways.
As we head into your afternoon, rain will end from west to east. By around 2 o clock, only light rain will persist across the eastern Permian Basin. By the time 6 o clock rolls around, everyone should be seeing dry conditions. Afternoon high temperatures will only rise into the low to mid 50s with an east wind at 10-15 mph.
To end the week and heading into the weekend, high pressure will begin to build in from the west. This means much more sunshine and warmer temperatures. High temperatures on Thursday will be around 70 and warming into the upper 70s by Saturday. We’re monitoring just a slight rain chance on Friday as a little disturbance rolls through.
Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.