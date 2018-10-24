Midland Lee volleyball clinches first district title in 19 years

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - In round two of the cross-town rivalry games, Midland Lee beat Midland High in three sets and secured their spot as District 2-6A Champions. This is the Rebels first district title in 19 years.
“It just feels good. I’m kind of speechless at the moment. It’s just one of those things where we put in two years and there’s a lot of the same girls,” said Lee head coach Robert Blakley.
The Bulldogs have also clinched a playoff spot for the 22nd time in 24 years.
Midland Lee will take on El Paso Americas or El Paso Montwood on Monday in Alpine, while Midland High will take on El Paso Franklin in Roswell, New Mexico on Tuesday.
