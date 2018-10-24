Midland Lee improves to 2-0 and 6-1 overall

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - The Midland Lee Rebels are coming off a 42-7 road win against Odessa High and this week are looking to get their 400th win in program history.
In the latest Associated Press high school football class 6A poll, Lee received two votes. Currently sitting undefeated at the top of the district head coach Clint Hartman believes the Rebels play with a lot of heart and it feels good to be recognized by the AP Poll.
Lee will take on Tascosa this Friday at Grande.
