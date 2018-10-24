Midland County early voting still efficient despite large turnout

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - A rainy and muggy day didn’t keep voters away from the Midland County Annex for the third day of early voting on October 24.
Those who took part in the democratic process following in the steps of the more than 7,000 people who showed up to cast ballots through the first two days of early voting
Gary Glass is one of the Midland residents who took advantage of early voting, “It’s probably the best I’ve ever seen it, it’s moving along very quick, and I was kinda hesitant to come out because of the crowds the last few days."
As far as passion at the polls, voters explained to me while this election they feel like the stakes are high.
“I’ve voted every year since I was old enough to vote, but certainly this year is important because our way of life is at risk,” said Vickie Hurt of Midland.
“It seems people are on one side or the other a lot more than they have been in the past,” said Glass.
I also wondered if there was such a thing as voting too early, though the sentiment of these voters was clear.
“There are things I like about candidates I didn’t vote for and candidates I did vote for, but overall I’ve made my decision,” said Kevin Long of Midland.
“Not really, I think at this point we have our minds made up, and I think that’s true with most of the population,” said Hurt.
Early voting runs through November 2.
