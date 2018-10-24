Midland City Council approve zone changes for new school

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - As the City of Midland grows so does the number of students enrolling into schools, which is why City Council members approved a zone change Tuesday which sets aside land to build a new school.
The property is located off a road still under construction, but once finished will connect Tradewinds Boulevards to Highway 80.
“So, once that road goes in we’ve also been working with an apartment complex and the school is getting some land ready so we can work on the utilities and infrastructure, but they need to have land available so they can come up with the funds or a school bond passes they can start construction of this school,” said City of Midland Mayor Jerry Morales.
Construction on the Tradewinds extension road is expected to start in the next few months.
