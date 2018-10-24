Michael Trost faces allegations of tax liens

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -Tuesday, an article was released by the Midland Telegram Reporter stating that Michael Trost had nearly $180,000 in tax liens.
Trost was previously on the council for District 4, Midland from 2008 to 2013, and currently on the ballot for one of the two at-large seats that are open.
According to Trost, the allegations against him stem from a text message that he received last week.
“On October 19th about 11:00 A.M. I received a call from a high-profile city official he informed me that he had information on tax liens on my assets,” Trost said.
“That is why I am here today calling for Brent Hillard to resign at the President of Midland Corporation,” Trost said.
Brent Hillard admitted that he did text Trost last week.
“What I said was hey did you know that there were tax liens that were filed against you and he said there oh no way they are paid all off and as you can see from the text messages that he provided to you they haven’t been paid off,” Hilliard said.
When it comes to Trost’s asking Hilliard to step down as Chairman for Midland Development Corporation.
"I am not a city official, I represent the MDC as a volunteer, so with respect to his comments about me resigning he can take that up with the council. I serve at the pleasure of the council and I am appointed by the council,” Hilliard said.
Trost says that everything is paid off and he has no current tax liens.
“In fact, I have a copy of a lien release demonstrating that I have always taken take of my personal and business financial obligations,” Trost said.
However, Trost did not provided any documentation to show proof that everything has been paid.
