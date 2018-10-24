Ford revamps China business, hires former Chery exec as CEO

FILE - This Feb. 11, 2016, file photo shows the Ford logo on display at the Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh. Ford Motor Co. revamped its Asian operations and made its China business a stand-alone unit, recruiting the head of local automaker Chery Automobile to be its new CEO. The company said Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, that industry veteran Chen Anning will replace Jason Luo, who quit earlier this year, just months after taking over at Ford in China. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File) (Gene J. Puskar)