Evening forecast from Forecaster, Chris Sullivan

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Rain coverage will continue to expand from southwest to northeast this evening. Much of the Permian Basin, including Midland and Odessa won’t see rain until late this evening and overnight. The rain will continue through most of Wednesday morning, likely causing some flooding on roadways. As we head into Wednesday afternoon, most of the rain will have moved east of the area. Highs on Wednesday will be cool with most of us in the 50s. Slightly warmer temps. will be possible across the mountains. After Wednesday, the rest of the week looks drier and warmer. Highs Thursday through the weekend will climb into the 60s and 70s.