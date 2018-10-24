Ellen Noël Art Museum presents Golden Age of Hollywood: Costumes from the Gene London Cinema Collection

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - The Ellen Noël Art Museum announced its next exhibition, the Golden Age of Hollywood: Costumes from the Gene London Cinema Collection, which opens on Friday December 7, 2018.
This feature exhibition will give visitors the chance to get up-close and personal with some of their favorite actors and actress from the Golden Age of Hollywood through their magnificent costumes.
With over 50 costumes and personal effects, many of the greatest stars will be here at the Ellen Noël including Bette Davis, Joan Crawford, Doris Day, Tallulah Bankhead, Greta Garbo, Judy Garland, Katharine Hepburn, Grace Kelly, John Wayne, Tyrone Power, Elizabeth Taylor, and even Marilyn Monroe.
The free exhibition will open to the public during the Museum’s Holiday Open House December 7 and remain on display through March 10, 2019.
Since the era of silent films, costumes have served as a critical element of the story telling process. While the purpose of costuming has remained the same over the past century, the process by which costumes are created for a film had changed significantly and now a hundred years later, has come full circle. These costumes were once used as a tool to help tell a story, but now they will help transport you back to the time of grace and glamour of the Golden Age of Hollywood.
Visit the Museum’s website for a list of costumes, www.noelartmuseum.org.
