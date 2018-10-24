Ellen Noël Art Museum presents Golden Age of Hollywood: Costumes from the Gene London Cinema Collection

Since the era of silent films, costumes have served as a critical element of the story telling process. While the purpose of costuming has remained the same over the past century, the process by which costumes are created for a film had changed significantly and now a hundred years later, has come full circle. These costumes were once used as a tool to help tell a story, but now they will help transport you back to the time of grace and glamour of the Golden Age of Hollywood.