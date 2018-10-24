Chevron donates school supplies to local teachers

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - As part of Chevron’s Fuel Your School program, students and their teachers will be surprised with classroom resources and tools that inspire their curiosity and enhance their skills in science, engineering, technology and, coding.
Midland students at Lamar Elementary received supplies Tuesday morning.
One Odessa school is scheduled to receive a visit from the program Wednesday.
Based on published findings, teachers spend an average of $500 of their own money to purchase classroom materials per year. The teachers chosen are some of the many local teachers who submitted a classroom project request on DonorsChoose.org to be funded by Fuel Your School.
During October, Chevron will donate $1, up to $200,000, per every eight gallons or more purchased at participating Kent Kwik, Chevron or Texaco locations to help support public education at schools in Midland and Ector Counties.
The Fuel Your School program is part of Chevron’s overall support of education, which has totaled more than $400 million since 2013.
