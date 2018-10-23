UTPB football looking to rebound after loss

O
ODESSA, TX (KWES) - After coming off a tough 44-20 loss against Angelo State, the UTPB Falcons are looking to rebound against Eastern New Mexico.
The Greyhounds triple option offense has them leading the conference in rushing yards. The Falcons held them to 20 points last season which was their lowest total per game the entire year. Head coach Justin Carrigan believes one key for success this week is preparing their defense for that attack.
The Falcons will play Eastern New Mexico on the road this Saturday.
