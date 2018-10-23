Popeye’s offers world’s first 12 hour drive-thru

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is taking fast food to the next level with the world’s first 12 hour drive thru.
The drive thru officially opens on Nov. 9 at 12 p.m. and will take orders through noon on Nov. 10. Anyone can drive up to the menu board and place an order while it’s open and receive their meal in New Orleans for free
The drive thru is in honor of the 12 hour marinating process Popeyes has been using for its fried chicken for over 45 years.
If you are interested, you can place an order at the standalone menu board along Interstate 10 outside of Fort Stockton and the flagship Popeyes location on Canal Street in New Orleans will have their fresh fried chicken waiting for them upon arrival.
“We wanted a fun way to celebrate that we have always marinated our chicken for at least 12 hours,” said Hope Diaz, Chief Marketing Officer of Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen. “We don’t take shortcuts and this drive-thru emphasizes that. Now, we can’t wait to see how far our fans will go to show that they love that chicken from Popeyes!”
The public can also enter to win 12 months of free fried chicken by signing up for the journey ahead of time at www.12hrdrivethru.com.
For those unable to make the drive may share the 12 hour video on Twitter beginning November 9, and be eligible for the 12 months of free chicken, as well.
