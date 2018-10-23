Permian improves to 2-0 in the district

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - The Permian Panthers enter Week 9 of the high school football season with a 5-2 record overall and 2-0 in the district.
Mojo gained their second district win to stay undefeated last Thursday on a game winning touchdown. Head coach Jeff Ellison believes his team has stayed confident all game and that mentality has helped them through every game of the season.
The Panthers will take on Midland High on Friday at 7:30 pm at Ratliff Stadium.
Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.