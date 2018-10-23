Morning Forecast from Meteorologist, Anthony Franze

We're off to another cool start with temperatures in the low to mid 50s, but it is very foggy across the Permian Basin, making visibility very low. A Dense Fog Advisory has been posted until 11am CDT for almost the entire viewing area. Be careful when traveling and take it slow.
The first part of today will be dry and cloudy with high temperatures only making it into the upper 50s and low 60s. As we head into the afternoon, we'll start seeing rain develop from the remnants of Hurricane Willa in the western half of the viewing area, in places like Marfa and Alpine.
Much of the Permian Basin, including Midland and Odessa won’t see rain until late this evening and overnight. The rain will continue through most of Wednesday morning, likely causing flooding on roadways. As we head into the afternoon, most of the rain will have moved east of the area.
The rest of the week looks beautiful as high pressure builds in from the west. We’ll see warming temperatures into the mid to upper 70s with plenty of sunshine.
