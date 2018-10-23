Midland landfill operating under limited hours

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Due to weather conditions, access to the City of Midland Landfill will be limited during the week of October 22
- Tuesday, October 23: Closed to the public until noon
- Wednesday, October 24: Full-day closure
- Thursday, October 25: Open
- Friday, October 26: Open
Roads at the landfill are highly susceptible to heavy rains like those we have been experiencing and which are forecast for Wednesday.
In order to protect the safety of the drivers and operators at the landfill, closures are necessary.
For more information about the Landfill or other Solid Waste facilities, please visit www.midlandtexas.gov/solidwaste or call (432) 685-3431.
Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.