LEADING OFF: Kershaw, Sale set for Game 1 of World Series

Chris Sale would rather talk about the ring he can win as a World Series champion instead of the almost certainly nonexistent navel ring that — he maintains with a straight face — scratched him from a start in the last round. The Red Sox left-hander will belly up to the mound to start against Los Angeles 10 days after his last outing and nine after he was hospitalized with what the team called a "stomach illness." Sale joked — we think — that it was from a piercing gone bad, and he kept up the ruse back in Boston.