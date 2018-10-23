Home builders invited to affordable housing inventive program meeting

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Home builders interested in benefiting in Midland’s affordable housing incentive program are invited to attend a meeting on Oct. 26.
The Midland College Business and Economic Development Center will host the meeting at 8 a.m. at the Midland College Cogdell Learning Center.
The city currently offers a rebate of $4,500 to builders who construct housing with sale prices under $200,000. The meeting is intended to discuss and expand on this and other programs offered.
“The reason for the rebate is to help encourage the supply of affordable and workforce housing,” said Isaac Garnett, Community Development Manager.
Those interested in attending can call (432) 686-4910 for more information.
