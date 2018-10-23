High Sky Children’s Ranch break ground for new shelter, administration building, Frank Cremer Therapy Center

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - The High Sky Children’s Ranch joined local officials and community partners to celebrate the ground breaking of the new High Sky Therapy Center and Shelter Tuesday morning.
This groundbreaking is the culmination of an $11 million dollar Capital Campaign that was completed in just under 7 months, with the help of local individuals, foundations, and oil companies.
“Many of the buildings on campus are the original 1963 facilities, and after having housed thousands of children, the time to update the campus is long overdue. The children we serve, deserve the best we can offer. We went to the community, and once again Midland has answered the call in a big way,” said Executive Director JaLynn Hogan.
High Sky opened its doors in 1963 under the direction of a concerned citizen, Joan Nobles, as a home for girls who had no place to go.
In 1985, High Sky began to accept both boys and girls, enabling sibling groups to stay together. High Sky was re-licensed again in 1987 as a treatment facility to work with more traumatized children and later as a Therapeutic Foster Care facility.
The programs provide a structure with life skills as well as therapeutic services.
Programs designed to help children and families are: Therapeutic Foster Care, Community Foster Care, Stay Together Runaway Prevention, PAL Life Skills (Preparation for Adult Living) and LIFE Aftercare (Living Independently, Financially and Emotionally), and Emergency Shelters. Currently High sky serves over 1500 families and children in the Permian Basin every year.
