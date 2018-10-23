Former Presidio Co. official pleads guilty in federal bribery-related case

On Tuesday, Nieto pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud, wire fraud and deprivation of honest services. Nieto admitted he and former Presidio County Precinct 3 Commissioner Lorenzo Padilla Hernandez, 53, conspired since May 10, 2016, to defraud Presidio County and its citizens of money by corruptly ensuring that a particular company would be awarded a County contract for a document management system.