Former Presidio Co. official pleads guilty in federal bribery-related case

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - A Former Presidio County official has plead guilty to federal bribery-related charges.
Carlos Eduardo Nieto, 66, was a special projects coordinator for the City of Presidio and a Presidio ISD Trustee.
On Tuesday, Nieto pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud, wire fraud and deprivation of honest services. Nieto admitted he and former Presidio County Precinct 3 Commissioner Lorenzo Padilla Hernandez, 53, conspired since May 10, 2016, to defraud Presidio County and its citizens of money by corruptly ensuring that a particular company would be awarded a County contract for a document management system.
Hernandez and Nieto solicited and received $19,800 and $8,300, respectively, for their efforts.
On August 3, 2018, Hernandez pleaded guilty to the same charge.
Nieto is facing up to 20 years in federal prison. He will be sentenced on February 19 in Pecos.
Hernandez, who is also facing 20 years, has yet to be scheduled for sentencing.
