Face the Race provides young women with friendships, mentors

Face the Race provides young women with friendships, mentors
By Phoenix O'Connor | October 23, 2018 at 3:51 PM CDT - Updated October 23 at 3:53 PM

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - The Midland Jr. League will host Face the Race, an opportunity for some Jr. High school girls to prepare for a 5K run and gain life skills, Saturday, Nov. 17 at Junior League Headquarters.

The league has been putting on the race for 11-years, but there is much more to it than just training for a run.

“Meet with them, mentor with them, and talk about body image and health and athletics,” Maxlynn Futch, Midland Jr.League said.

Students agree that the program is beneficial.

”Before this program I didn’t know a lot of girls and I would see them in the hallway and I wouldn’t really talk to them, but after this or during this I really became friends with a lot of people," Larissa Galindo, student, said.

“I would be able to meet other girls because last year there was. Kids didn’t really like me, and I really didn’t like them,"

If you want to grab your sneakers and come out to run, everyone is welcomed.

FACE THE RACE 5K Saturday, November 17, 2018 Windlands Park (Next to the JLM Building)
FACE THE RACE 5K Saturday, November 17, 2018 Windlands Park (Next to the JLM Building)

Rgistration begins at 8:00 a.m. and the race starts at 9 a.m. To sign up, click here.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.