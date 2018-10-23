Face the Race provides young women with friendships, mentors

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - The Midland Jr. League will host Face the Race, an opportunity for some Jr. High school girls to prepare for a 5K run and gain life skills, Saturday, Nov. 17 at Junior League Headquarters.
The league has been putting on the race for 11-years, but there is much more to it than just training for a run.
“Meet with them, mentor with them, and talk about body image and health and athletics,” Maxlynn Futch, Midland Jr.League said.
Students agree that the program is beneficial.
”Before this program I didn’t know a lot of girls and I would see them in the hallway and I wouldn’t really talk to them, but after this or during this I really became friends with a lot of people," Larissa Galindo, student, said.
“I would be able to meet other girls because last year there was. Kids didn’t really like me, and I really didn’t like them,"
If you want to grab your sneakers and come out to run, everyone is welcomed.
Rgistration begins at 8:00 a.m. and the race starts at 9 a.m. To sign up, click here.
