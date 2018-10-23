ECISD Police arrest Permian student with gun on campus

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - A Permian High School student was arrested Tuesday morning after taking a gun to campus.
ECISD officials made a call to parents regarding the incident involving a 15-year-old after ECISD police made the arrest.
He is facing charges of Tampering with Identification, Class A misdemeanor; Places Weapons Prohibited, Felony 3; Exhibition, use, or threat of exhibition or use of Firearms, Felony 3; and Possession of Marijuana, Class A Misdemeanor.
According to the district, the arrest was made after a student made a tip.
Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.